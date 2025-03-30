Thrissur: Joshy (52), a native of Puthur, died by suicide minutes after police seized 150 litres of spirit from his residence at Kainur in Ollur on Sunday.

According to Manorama News, Joshy was found hanging in a plot near his house. It is believed that he took the extreme step after learning about the police raid. Joshy was reportedly playing cards with his friends in the plot when police arrived at his house around 7 pm on Sunday, following a tip-off about illegal liquor procurement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A friend called him to alert him about the raid, but he suddenly disconnected the call. When he did not answer further calls, his friends began searching for him and found him hanging in a motor shed on the plot. Though he was rushed to Jubilee Mission Medical College, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Joshy, a jeep driver, was allegedly involved in spirit sales after shutting down his toddy shop. His family members told police that he had brought the spirit home on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ollur police confirmed that Joshy had no prior criminal record.