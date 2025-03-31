Eravakkad/ Thrissur: A family of seven, including four children, narrowly escaped after their autorickshaw plunged into the Manali River near Puthukkad on Sunday around 7 pm. Kuruthukulangara Vinu, a native of Chittissery, was driving the vehicle. The family was returning from Urakam when the vehicle veered out of control and fell into the river.

Vinu's wife, Reshma, their children, and his mother-in-law, Ajitha, were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Hearing their cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot and rescued all occupants from the submerged autorickshaw.

The injured were taken to Puthukkad Taluk Hospital. Reshma, who sustained a head injury, was later shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, while the others, with minor injuries, received first aid and were discharged.

The river's water level was high due to the closed shutters of the nearby Odan Chira check dam, making the rescue operation challenging. The autorickshaw was retrieved using a crane by Monday afternoon.