Malappuram: A father-son duo was killed after their scooter fell into a well at Kadambuzha here on Monday. The deceased are Marakkara native Hussain (76) and his son Faris Anvar (30).

Manorama News reported that the vehicle plunged into the well after losing control and crashing into the compound wall of a house. The well was situated close to the compound wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon noticing the accident, the natives immediately informed the Fire Force. Though the firefighters rescued the two men from the well, they breathed their last at a private hospital in Kottakkal.