A labourer from Bihar died after being crushed under a concrete slab at Moonamkutti at Kayamkulam on Monday. The deceased, Kailash, was engaged in renovation works in a house when a concrete slab collapsed and he got stuck underneath the structure. Neighbouring residents who tried to rescue him said that he was trapped in the rubble up to the neck, and the slab was too heavy to be removed. Another labourer, Mohith, also from Bihar, got injured. He was taken to the Kayamkulam Government Taluk hospital, and his condition is stable.

Kailash and Mohith were entrusted with demolition works as part of renovating a house owned by Thankachan, a resident of Monnamkutti. Kailash was standing atop the slab and operating a jackhammer when the slab gave away. He lost his balance and fell down, finding himself underneath the heavy slab.

"My mother heard screams from the house. When she went there, one man was trapped under a slab, and only his head was visible. Another man was injured and bleeding. She alerted me, and the slab was too heavy to be removed. It took us some time before we could remove the slab and take him to the hospital. He was declared brought dead," said Visakh, a neighbouring resident.

Kayamkulam fire and rescue station received the alert around 3.10 pm. An official with the station said, "We were on our way to the site when we received a call from a resident saying that the labourer was dead. "