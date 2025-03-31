Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic accident occurred on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the state capital when a recovery van lost control and rammed into a crowd at Varkala. Two people were killed, and two others sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased are Rohini, a native of Perettil, and her daughter Akhila. The duo was returning home after attending a temple festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the recovery van, which was en route to Kavalayoor, lost control and ploughed into people leaving the temple. The van also collided with several vehicles before coming to a stop.

Following the accident, the driver fled the scene. It is suspected that drunk-driving caused the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Varkala.