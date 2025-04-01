Kochi: With only hours left for the Parliament to take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage, two MPs from Kerala have found themselves in a quandary. Though all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha MPs and all of the nine Rajya Sabha members from the state belong to the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc which is in principle against the amendment, going by the decision is not easy for two of them who belong to the Kerala Congress factions.

Kerala Congress’ Francis George, who represents Kottayam in Lok Sabha, and Kerala Congress (M)’s Rajya Sabha member Jose K Mani, were forced into confusion over the stance to be taken with the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) supporting the bill. Though Francis belongs to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and Jose’s Mani faction is part of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), their political views are similar to the Christian community, making a large portion of their support base.

The church bodies have extended support to the bill even as the Congress-led opposition has been portraying the proposed law as part of the BJP-led regime’s anti-minority agenda. In Kerala, the Bill has become all the more relevant with the residents of Munambam, a coastal region, pinning their hopes on it to escape the existing Waqf claim over their land. The Church has supported the agitation by the Munambam residents wholeheartedly. The KCBC has gone to the extent of urging the MPs from the state to vote for the Bill.

While the Congress MPs will have to support the decision of their central leadership, the representatives of the regional parties will have a tough time explaining their position to the church leadership if they decide to oppose the clergy’s call.

The opposition INDIA bloc presented a united face on Wednesday as its parties discussed their joint strategy to oppose the bill at a meeting in the Parliament House. However, the Kerala Congress (M) leadership confirmed to Onmanorama that it was yet to get clarity on the stand to be adopted.

“We are yet to get a copy of the Bill, and we will take a stand based on the details in it. As for the Munambam issue, our stand will be based on whether the Bill can resolve the crisis of the agitating people,” a top KC(M) leader told Onmanorama on condition of anonymity.

Francis George had earlier said that his party would voice its opinion once it received details of the new bill.

Meanwhile, the Munambam agitators hope the Kerala Congress representatives will support their cause. “We have learnt that the Kerala Congress MPs might abstain from voting, in effect supporting our cause,” a leader of the protesting residents told Onmanorama.

The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lower House, which currently has a strength of 542, and the BJP has often been successful in gaining the support of independent members and parties. Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interests of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the bill.

The government has said the bill seeks to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties in India by bringing transparency and efficiency in their management. While the number game is more even in the Rajya Sabha, it is still in favour of the NDA.