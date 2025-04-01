Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking to halt the screening of 'L2: Empuraan', the recently released Mohanlal-starrer, dismissing it as a "publicity interest litigation." BJP leader VV Vijesh had moved the court, raising concerns that the film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, which hit theaters on March 27, could incite communal violence due to its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

However, Justice CS Dias questioned the legitimacy of the plea, noting that the movie had already been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Was it not certified by the Censor Board? Once a film is approved, what is the subsequent objection? You are unnecessarily giving it publicity. I suspect your bona fides," the judge observed.

The court also asked the petitioner to provide evidence of any violence triggered by the film, which had been running for nearly a week. The government pleader informed the court that no incidents or complaints had been reported.

Citing legal precedents, the court reiterated that once a film is certified by the CBFC, it carries a presumption of validity. The matter has been posted for further hearing after the summer vacation.

(With LiveLaw inputs)