Kottayam: Nobi Lukose, the husband of Shyni Kuriakose (42), who died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Ettumanoor, was granted bail on Wednesday. The bail comes with conditions that he must not leave the country, cooperate with the investigation team and appear before the investigating officer when summoned. Nobi will be released from jail after 28 days on Thursday.

Shyni and her two daughters Evana Mariya Noby (10) and Aleena Elisabath Noby (11) jumped in front of a train near the railway track at Manakkapadam, Ettumanoor, on February 28. According to police, they were run over by a train around 5.15 am.

Shyni married Noby in 2009. On June 9, 2024, Shyni and her two daughters were brought to her parental residence from Thodupuzha after the parents came to know about domestic abuse.

On the night of the incident, at around 10.30 pm, Nobi called his wife Shyni via WhatsApp and allegedly told her that she should die so that he may live in peace. The police investigation found that these words mentally broke Shyni, ultimately leading her to take her own life along with her children.