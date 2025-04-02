Wayanad: Amid the protests over the alleged suicide of a tribal youth at Kalpetta police station, the local police have landed in trouble after school documents confirmed that the deceased was a minor.

Gokul, from Nellarachal near Ambalavayal, was found hanging from the roof of the toilet at Kalpetta police station on Tuesday morning. The BJP and Congress have already launched protests against the police, alleging custodial death. Following this, the state government ordered a Crime Branch probe into the alleged suicide.

Gokul was taken into custody along with a girl who had gone missing. The Kalpetta police treated him as an adult, which led to him being held at the police station. Since the missing girl was a minor, the police assumed there was a possibility of registering a case against him under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. However, they did not formally name him as an accused, as they were uncertain about his age.

He was only 17

According to the Transfer Certificate (TC) issued by Government High School, Nellarachal, where Gokul completed SSLC, his birth date was recorded as 30/05/2007. This means he would turn 18 only on May 30, 2025, said his relatives. His Aadhaar card also listed his age as 17 years and 10 months. However, in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police, only the birth year was recorded without specifying the exact date of birth.

Tribal organisations pointed out that a POCSO case was not filed against the boy because no medical examination of the girl had been conducted. Addressing the media on Tuesday, SP Taposh Basumatari stated that the boy was kept at the police station as the authorities needed to verify documents related to the POCSO Act in connection with the case.

Various rights organisations and tribal activist groups are now preparing to approach the state government, demanding immediate action against the officials responsible for Gokul’s death.

Crime Branch begins probe

Meanwhile, the District Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led the police to detain the boy overnight without taking adequate precautions. Investigators are currently recording statements from all police personnel present at the station on Monday night. District Superintendent of Police Taposh Basumatari is also preparing a report to submit to the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the incident.

Gokul was brought to the police station along with the minor girl at around 11.30 pm on Monday. He went to the toilet at 7.45 am on Tuesday, and his body was discovered around 8.45 am.

Although initial reports from the police Special Branch dismissed allegations of physical torture, investigators are now focusing on whether Gokul was subjected to mental torture during his detention. The Crime Branch team is also reviewing CCTV footage from the police station.

Meanwhile, the Kerala SC/ST Commission has also initiated an independent inquiry into Gokul’s death.

POCSO threat: Similar suicide reported five months ago

Wayanad: Fearing prosecution under the POCSO Act and a prolonged prison term, another youth had died by suicide five months ago after posting a live video on social media accusing the police. The youth drowned in a river while the video was still streaming.

The suicide of Rathin (20), son of Balan, a resident of Unanthi, Mankani tribal settlement near Anchukunnu, Panamaram, on November 3, 2024, had sparked widespread protests in the district. Although the police department announced an internal inquiry, no action has been taken against the officers involved so far.

According to reports, the police had summoned Rathin to the station and threatened him over his relationship with a minor girl. They allegedly warned him that he could face charges under the POCSO Act.

After uploading the live video, Rathin went missing, and his body was recovered from the river on November 3. The case gained renewed attention after Remya, Rathin’s elder sister, shared his final message to her on social media, where it quickly went viral.

Relatives claim that Rathin, an auto-rickshaw driver from Kambalakkad, was intimidated by the police over his close relationship with a minor tribal girl, with whom he often conversed while driving his auto.