Malappuram: A Popular bodybuilder and gym trainer was found hanging at his residence in Kondotty here on Wednesday. The deceased is identified as Yasir Arafat (35), son of Muhammedkutty of Vellarathodi Chirakkarapurai, near Kottappuram Government Higher Secondary School.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when Yasir locked himself in a room on the upper floor of the house. When he did not come out, his family members broke open the door only to find him hanging from the window.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kondotty, he was pronounced dead. Yasir's body was later shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital for autopsy, after which it was handed over to the family.

The Kondotty police have registered a case of unnatural death, following a complaint lodged by Yasir's father. Family members have reported that he was struggling with mental distress. The police have stated that further investigations are ongoing.

Yasir had won several titles, including Mr Malappuram, Mr Kerala, and Mr South India, conducted by various organisations.

He is survived by his mother, Saifun Nisa; wife, Najeeb; children, Minhah Fathima and Sayan Muhammad; and siblings, Dilshad, Irshad, and Munshir.