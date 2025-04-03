Wayanad: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) suo motto registered a case and ordered a probe into the custodial death of a tribal boy in Kalpetta Police Station.

Gokul, 17, from Nellarachal near Ambalavayal, was found hanging from the shower of the toilet at Kalpetta police station on Tuesday morning. Gokul was taken into custody along with a minor girl who had gone missing.

The KSHRC judicial member K Baijunath directed the Wayanad District Superintendent of Police Taposh Basumatari to submit a report after conducting a foolproof probe within 15 days of receiving the order, according to a statement. The case was registered based on news reports.

A arecanut climber, Gokul, was brought to the police station along with the minor girl at 11:30 pm on Monday. While the girl was sent to Sakhi, a short-stay home, the boy was made to sit at the police station throughout the night. The police said that he went to the toilet at 7:45 am and used his shirt to hang himself.

The case will be considered in the sitting of the rights' panel to be held at Sulthan Bathery in May.