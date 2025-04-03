Wayanad: In a tragic incident, a groom-to-be and his fiancée, both hailing from Wayanad died after their vehicle rammed into a car in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The deceased are Ambalavayal native Alex (27) and Nadavayal native Teena (26). They met with the tragedy while preparing for their wedding, which was scheduled for June.

Three individuals from Madinah who accompanied Alex and Teena also died in the accident.

Teena and Alex had been working as nurses in Saudi Arabia. Manorama News reported that the accident occurred about 150 km from AlUla. The vehicle in which the duo and three others were traveling had a head-on collision with a Land Cruiser of a Saudi citizen and caught fire. The charred bodies of the victims were recovered from the scene. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe.