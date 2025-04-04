In the hilly village of Kovilmalai in Idukki district, a 39-year-old Raman Rajamannan, Kerala's only tribal King, is growing cardamom. The luxuriant plantation now spreads over one acre in front of the concrete house where he lives with his family. The King and his subjects carefully tend to each plant, surveying for any possible sign of disease and water the plants to prepare for the maiden harvest.

Rajamannan is the head of the Mannan tribal community in Idukki, which religiously follows kingship practices. With a ceremonial garb, headgear, and sceptre, Rajamannan is a revered figure in social circles and receives special invitations for prestigious occasions. He is the administrative head of the 36 families who live in the community. They also have a special council comprising ministers and advisors to help the King.

The King's cardamom farming marks a major shift from the community's traditional jobs. For generations, they made a living from fishing, collecting forest produce, and even working as daily-wage labourers.

"I have always taken a stand to promote changes. Cardamom farming is synonymous with Idukki. I want to convey the message that our community needs to look for profitable ventures other than being confined to traditional jobs," said Rajamannan, an Economics graduate from Maharaja's College, Ernakulam. Rajamannan has chosen highly productive, pest-resistant varieties in his venture. He sourced 400 saplings two years ago. The King is aided by his friends, Suresh and Akhil.

"Community members cannot have a stable life as long as they stick to traditional jobs alone. Through sustainable ways of farming, income-generation can be ensured. We are also trying to popularise our ritualistic art forms, which are performed by the Mannan community," said Rajamannan. While he is hopeful of a good harvest, Rajamannan is wary of growing concerns over cardamom farming in Idukki. Fluctuating prices and the adverse effects of climate change have upset the plans of Idukki cardamom farmers. In 2024, many cardamom plantations in Idukki wilted under extreme heat, plunging the farmers into huge losses.

"There are concerns, but my focus is on exploring new avenues of income. The revenue from the cardamom plantation will be utilised to uplift our community," he said. Other members of the community are all support for their King.

"We cultivated vegetables and plantains during Covid and it was a huge success. This time also, we are optimistic of a good result," said Suresh, a community member.