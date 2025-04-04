Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on Friday dismissed the reported naming of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in an "illegal payment" scandal, referring to it as "politically motivated".

According to a PTI report, Rajeev highlighted that three vigilance courts and the Kerala High Court have already said that there was no evidence of corruption regarding the alleged financial transactions between private mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena's now-defunct IT company, Exalogic.

"So, the judicial system and the public have given a clean chit to the state government and the CM in the matter. Therefore, obviously, what has happened is politically motivated against the party and the government," he told reporters in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The Law Minister said that this indicates the use of central agencies for political gains as other findings from the SFIO probe has not been disclosed.

The Chief Minister and Veena are yet to comment on the reports, which allege that she received Rs 2.70 crores from CMRL without rendering any services.

As per reports, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has given the green signal for prosecution proceedings.