Thiruvananthapuram: CPM general secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday criticized the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for naming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena as an accused in the CMRL monthly pay-off scam and seeking the central government’s approval to prosecute her. Addressing the media, Govindan termed the SFIO’s move a political conspiracy.

He pointed out that the central agency filed the chargesheet against Veena and 26 others in the case when the Delhi High Court scheduled it for a detailed hearing in July. He also questioned the SFIO’s intent in filing the chargesheet when the court had already posted the matter for hearing.

Responding to the opposition’s calls for the Chief Minister’s resignation, Govindan declared that neither the LDF government nor the CM had any role in the deal between Veena’s company, Exalogic Solutions, and CMRL.

“When the district collector submitted a proposal seeking land for CMRL, the LDF government dismissed it. Now, false bribery charges are being raised against the government and the CM. Three vigilance courts—Thiruvananthapuram, Muvattupuzha, and Kottayam—ruled that no evidence was found to support the bribery allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan in the alleged CMRL scam. The High Court also upheld these vigilance court verdicts when an MLA approached it seeking action against the CM,” said Govindan.

After examining the MLA’s petition in detail, the High Court observed that he failed to produce valid evidence beyond media allegations. “The 61st paragraph of the court order questioned why the MLA did not mention other leaders who allegedly received bribes from CMRL,” he added.

On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs granted permission to initiate prosecution proceedings against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T. Veena, in connection with the monthly pay-off scam involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). The Centre acted based on the chargesheet filed by the SFIO before the Special Court for Economic Offences in Kochi.