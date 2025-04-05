Two women were seriously injured after a KSRTC bus lost control and rammed into another bus halted by the roadside at Pallipuram near the CRPF camp here on Saturday. Several other passengers also sustained injuries in the multiple-vehicle collision, as a milk van also crashed into the bus from behind. All the vehicles were headed in the same direction. The accident was reported around 9.45 am.

A KSRTC fast passenger bus from Attingal was halted in front of a hospital to board passengers when another bus ran straight into its rear. Residents said the bus lost control due to brake failure and also hit some pedestrians. The condition of the two women is critical. The injured passengers have been shifted to the Medical College Hospital and another private hospital.

Bhuvanachandran, an eyewitness, said that six ambulances ferried the injured passengers to hospitals. A youth who was in the milk van also got injured, he added. The accident happened at Charumoodu junction, where vehicles are currently being diverted as part of road-widening works. Residents said that accidents are frequent on the road that runs parallel to this junction.