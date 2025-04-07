Kozhikode: A man was electrocuted while plucking mangoes with an iron rod here on Monday. The deceased is Lohitakshan (63), a native of Pannicode in Kodiyathur and a hotel owner here.

The incident occurred at 10 am while Lohitakshan was plucking mangoes from the rooftop of his house, when the iron rod, which touched the electric line, and he fell down to the waterlogged terrace floor.

Reportedly, Lohitakshan was alone in his house at the time of the accident, and the staff from the government veterinary clinic adjacent to his house noticed it.

He was rushed to a clinic in Cheruvadi and then shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College Hospital. Lohitakshan was running a hotel named 'Lohiyettante Chayakkada' in Pannikode.