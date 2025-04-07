M A Baby, the new general secretary of the CPM, has dismissed the need for discussions on the next Chief Minister of Kerala if LDF secures another term in the state. “This is not the time to speculate on the matter. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the natural choice to lead the election campaign and organisational matters during the Assembly polls,” said Baby. Addressing the media, Baby also expressed confidence in winning the election, provided the CPM and LDF make the right moves.

Excerpts from Baby’s interaction with reporters:

What are the major challenges before the new general secretary?

As a loyal worker of the CPM, I have accepted the party’s directive to take over the post of general secretary. I believe in collective action and will proceed in a disciplined manner. The former general secretaries of the party have shown us the path.

My biggest responsibility is to organise a strong movement against the challenges faced by the nation. We also have to activate all 9,000 branches and other committees of the party. Another key task is to enhance the CPM’s interventions in Indian politics.

Was the election of the general secretary unanimous?

Certainly! My name was proposed by Mohammed Saleem, state secretary from Bengal, and supported by Ashok Dhawale from Maharashtra.

Wasn’t the election to the Central Committee unusual?

There was a difference of opinion in the Central Committee. The democratic right of a member to propose an alternative view was upheld, and the comrade who contested received 31 votes. However, the entire panel for the Central Committee was eventually approved.

I don’t recall an election ever taking place in the Central Committee before. This appears to be the first time such an election was held—during the party congress in Madurai.

The party congress in Madurai has suggested the formation of a broad front of secular parties. What is the action plan?

We will build a political front against the BJP at the national level, with decisions tailored to the situation in each state. However, several challenges remain. For instance, INDIA bloc allies Congress and AAP contested against each other in this year’s Delhi Assembly election. Meanwhile, the Congress, CPM, and CPI are part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The INDIA bloc has not held a meeting since last year’s Lok Sabha elections. A regular mechanism must be put in place for such meetings.

We also intend to strengthen the collective of Left parties. Leaders of CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc, and CPI (ML) were invited to the inaugural session of the party congress with this aim.

What is the CPM leadership’s position in the political battle against the BJP?

The excessive power wielded by the Central Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who espouse neo-fascist ideologies—is the biggest challenge facing the nation. A wide range of people, from political leaders to cinema professionals, are being threatened. The CPM will, naturally, organise a strong resistance against such actions. We also plan to launch protests aimed at strengthening the party and intervening in various regional issues.

The organisational report of the CPM mentions the weakening of the party in several states. Your comments?

It is true that the party’s strength has declined in some states, and this was discussed at the party congress. We will overcome the crisis by activating the party at all levels, starting with the branches.