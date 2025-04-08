Kochi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 'Thank You, Modi' meet at Munambam on April 15. The event was scheduled for April 9 earlier, but it had to be postponed due to the minister's inconvenience.



The meet is being organised to express the Munambam residents' gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central goernment for bringing in the Waqf (Amendement) Act which will save thousands of families facing Waqf Board claim over their land, the BJP said.

Munambam has been witnessing an indefinite strike for the past 178 days by 610 families who are entangled in a legal dispute with the Waqf Board. The BJP has been at the forefront of the protest being held on the compound of the Velankanni Matha Church in Munambam. The protesting families had celebrated the passage of the Waqf (Amendement) Bill and 50 of them joined BJP in the presence of state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The BJP in a statement said its revenue district core team has decided to ensure participation of 10,000 people at the April 15 meet.