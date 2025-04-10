Four members of a family were found dead at their residence at 9th Acre, Upputhara in Idukki on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Sajeev Mohanan (38), his wife Reshma (28), and their children Devan (6) and Diya (4).

The family was found hanging inside the hall of their house. Neighbouring residents, who didn't hear from anyone from the house for a while, were worried and checked on the family. They found them hanging around 4:30 p.m.

Sajeev, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, was a resident of Pattathambalam in Upputhara. A police team led by Upputhara Circle Inspector Joy Mathew arrived at the scene and began a probe.