Farm labourer killed in bee attack in Wayanad
Wayanad: A labourer at the Alathoor Estate near Mananthavady was killed in a bee attack around 11.30 am on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Vellu, 63, a resident of the Mannundi tribal settlement, according to initial reports.
The incident occurred while he was engaged in farming activities under a tree in the plantation. Plantation authorities believe the bees may have been disturbed by birds attacking their nest, triggering the swarm. Though fellow workers rushed him to hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
