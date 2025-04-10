Malappuram: Police on Thursday detained two more people in connection with the recent death of a 35-year-old woman during childbirth at home in Kerala’s Malappuram district.



Fathima, a resident of Othukkungal, and her son Aboobaker Siddique were taken into custody for allegedly assisting with the home delivery, police said. The two are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, police had arrested the woman’s husband, Sirajudheen (39), under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The deceased, Asma, a native of Chattiparamba, reportedly died on Sunday while giving birth to her fifth child. After her death, Sirajudheen allegedly transported her body to his residence in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam district. Based on a tip-off, Perumbavoor police visited the house and shifted the body to the local taluk hospital.

A postmortem confirmed that Asma died of excessive bleeding during childbirth. Police said a detailed investigation into the circumstances of her death is underway.