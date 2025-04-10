Muslim organisations have urged the LDF government and opposition parties to pass a joint resolution stating that the controversial Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state.

They wanted the state to take a cue from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that she would not implement the act in her state, Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution demanding the Centre to roll back the Waqf amendment bill. DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

"Stalin has already made an announcement, and their assembly has passed a resolution against the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act. We demand that the Kerala government should also pass such a resolution," Thodiyur Muhammed Kunji Moulavi, General Secretary of the South Kerala Jamiatul Ulama, told PTI.

Several other Muslim organisations, which jointly organised a march to the Raj Bhavan in Kerala on Thursday in protest against the recently passed legislation, have raised the same demand. The Muslim leaders described the amendment as an attempt to 'eradicate Muslims from the country' and to seize all their properties, including Waqf assets, which Muslim families have been donating for the benefit of the poor in the country for generations.

"Until the death of the last Muslim in this country, we will not allow this anti-democratic law to be implemented. Our Raj Bhavan march is just the beginning, and we may even organise a massive protest rally to Parliament," said Kadakkal Abdul Azeez Moulavi, President of the Kerala Muslim Jamaath Federation. He said that, along with the Muslims in this country, all those who believe in secularism and democracy would join hands to fight against the newly amended Waqf Act.

The Muslim associations have threatened to organise larger protests in the coming days and expressed hope that the Supreme Court will, by then, take a democratic decision against the amendments.

CPI national executive member and former MP, Panniyan Raveendran, who also participated in the programme, said that all those who oppose the religious polarisation of the BJP/RSS would join hands with their Muslim brethren to fight against such discrimination. "We know how we live and the love we have for each other. The BJP or RSS do not even deserve to utter the name of Hindu. This is an organised attempt to loot properties for their corporate friends. After targeting Muslims, they are now targeting Christians," Raveendran claimed.

The Muslim organisations stated that they would continue their peaceful protests against the amendments and would also seek legal remedies against the implementation of an anti-democratic law.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week, has come into force from April 8, 2025. While the BJP-led NDA had rallied in support of the bill, the Opposition INDIA bloc united in opposing it.