While the state government has agreed to the request of suspended Kerala IAS officer N Prasanth for live streaming of personal hearing as part of disciplinary proceedings against him, he has made public his defence statements and letters to the Chief Secretary. In a post on social media, Prasanth uploaded detailed statements in which he levels serious allegations including forgery and fabrication of government records against IAS officers K Gopalakrishnan and A Jayathilak.



In his compendium of statement of defence, Prasanth alleged that Jayathilak and Gopalakrishnan engaged in a deliberate effort to manipulate official records, fabricate evidence, and circulate false information to the government and media. According to him, despite his detailed complaint submitted in November 2024, the disciplinary authority has taken no action against them.

The Chief Secretary sent a letter to Prasanth on April 4 asking him to appear in person in her chamber for a personal hearing as desired by Prasanth. The hearing has been scheduled on April 16 at 4.30 pm. In February 2025, Prasanth communicated to the Chief Secretary that all future hearings related to disciplinary proceedings against him shall be digitally recorded and streamed, ensuring that an accurate record of statements and discussions is maintained. "Given the pattern of missing documents and selective omissions, this measure is essential to prevent further procedural irregularities and to ensure that the integrity of the process is upheld," he wrote.

In his letter, he said that the Chief Secretary dismissed his allegations against Jayathilak and Gopalakrishnan as baseless. He said in the letter that if the charges are to be pursued, he wanted a hearing in person, preferably online, which should be digitally recorded and streamed live since he raised allegations of bias against the Chief Secretary. According to Prasanth, the Chief Secretary has openly exhibited bias and manipulation of records at the behest of Jayathilak and Gopalakrishnan.

He has made two specific requests; the personal hearing be audio-visually recorded in full and a copy of the same shall be provided to him and it shall be live streamed on a public platform or made available for institutional archiving in keeping with the principles of transparency and accountability. In a recent letter to the Chief Secretary on April 7, he said that he has no objection in publishing disciplinary proceedings against him.