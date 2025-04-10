The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court VII on Thursday found accused Rajendran (40) guilty of murdering Vineetha (38), an employee at an ornamental plant shop.

Vineetha (38), a native of Karippoor in Nedumangad, had been working at an ornamental plant shop in Ambalamukku near Peroorkkada when she was killed in broad daylight on February 2, 2022.

The lone accused in the case is Rajendran, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Vellamadam near Thovala, Kanyakumari district, Tamil Nadu. According to the prosecution, Rajendran fatally stabbed Vineetha inside the shop in an attempt to snatch her gold chain, which weighed 4.5 sovereigns.

A chilling pattern emerged during the investigation, as it was found that Rajendran, who had invested in online stock trading, committed murders whenever he ran short of funds. He had previously murdered Customs officer Subbayyan, his wife Vasathi, and their 13-year-old daughter Abhishree in Vellamadam in a similar manner. Out on parole at the time of Vineetha's murder, Rajendran had travelled to Peroorkkada to work in a hotel and targeted the unsuspecting woman.

Vineetha, who had lost her husband to a heart attack, had taken up the job at the plant shop to support herself just nine months before her death. On the day of the incident, she had gone to the shop to water the plants despite ongoing pandemic restrictions. Rajendran approached her pretending to be a customer, and while she was showing him around, he attacked her from behind and slit her throat.

Rajendran’s method involved making deep incisions in the vocal cords of his victims to prevent them from screaming during the attack. This modus operandi had also been used while murdering Subbayyan’s family in Vellamadam. During the trial in that case, forensic experts and Tamil Nadu police officers who had worked on the investigation testified in court.

After murdering Vineetha, Rajendran went into hiding and took refuge at a lodge near Kaval Kinaru in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested on February 11 by a team led by Peroorkkada Circle Inspector V Sajikumar. During the investigation, the police recovered Vineetha’s gold chain, which had been pledged at a nearby private finance firm.

With no eyewitnesses to the crime, the prosecution built its case on scientific and circumstantial evidence. Of the 118 listed witnesses, as many as 96 testified. The prosecution also submitted 222 documents, including 12 pen drives tracing Rajendran’s movements and seven DVDs.

Special Public Prosecutors M Salahuddin, Devika Madhu, J Fasna, and O S Chithra appeared for the prosecution. The investigation was led by V S Dinaraj, then Assistant Commissioner of Cantonment, under the supervision of former Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar. The team also included Circle Inspector V Sajikumar, Juvanapudi Mahesh IAS (then acting Station House Officer), Sub-Inspector S Jayakumar, and Senior Civil Police Officers Pramod R and Noufal Rafeeq.