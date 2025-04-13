Kozhikode: A 15-year-old girl from Kozhikode was sexually abused by two teenagers in Nallalam. Another boy, who was her friend, allegedly recorded the visuals, the police said, adding that cases have been registered against all three.

The incident, which happened a week before, came to light after the girl revealed it during a counselling session at her school. The girl, who just attended her 10th grade exams, said that two boys sexually abused her while her friend recorded the visuals.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police from Feroke Division, AM Sidhique, confirmed the incident and said that the accused boys are minors and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in the coming days. "There are three accused. We have served notices to their parents," he said.

Among the two boys who assaulted her, one is her neighbour, while the other is a student from another school. Both are 10th grade students. Her friend who shot the visuals is a 9th grade student from her school.