Kozhikode: In one of the biggest drug hauls, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Chevayur Police on Sunday held three Kasaragod natives with 20.5 kg of ganja. The anti-drug squad, led by Asst. Commissioner KA Bose, also apprehended the trio's pickup van. The drug is priced at around ₹8 lakh.

The police and the squad are on high alert before the Vishu Easter celebrations. Badiyadkka natives GC Sreejith (30), K Krithi Guru (32), and Mohammed Ashraf (37) were arrested on Sunday morning at Malapparamba junction in the city.

Police Sreejith was out on bail after being held with 9 kg of ganja from the Feroke area in 2024.

When they were caught, the three were on their way from Kasaragod to the city. The police said Sreejith was one of the main men in the ganja mafia. He used to source ganja from Andhra Pradesh. He would buy the substance in large quantities and then supply it to his customers in his van.

A police official who is part of the investigation said he had earlier worked as a caterer and made friends. He used them for his 'business'. Police said Sreejith took Ashraf and Kriti Guru along because they were experts in driving fast.

The team was under the observation of the DANSAF, officials disclosed. The investigation team included KA Abdu Rahman, Sub Inspector from DANSAF, and Sub Inspectors from the Chevayur station Nimin K Divakaran, Mijo Joy, and Vinod.