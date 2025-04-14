Strong winds destroy poultry farm in Wayanad, 3500 chicks dead
Wayanad: A poultry farm was completely destroyed by strong winds in Nadavayal, Wayanad, Manorama News reported on Monday. More than 3,500 chicks were reported dead in the incident.
The farm owned by Punchakunnu native Jobeesh was flattened, causing extensive damage, according to the report. The winds hit the area after 3 pm and lasted for about 15 minutes. Around 10 houses also sustained minor damage.
Earlier, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued an orange alert for Wayanad. It forecast moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the district.
