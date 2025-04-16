Thodupuzha: A man has been booked for brutally assaulting his pet dog and abandoning it on the roadside after it failed to respond to his call. The accused, Shaiju Thomas of Idasheri, Muthalakodam, allegedly attacked the animal with a knife in a fit of rage when it did not enter the house upon being called.



The dog suffered five deep gashes near its spine and severe injuries to its head in the assault, which took place on Sunday evening. Locals spotted the grievously injured animal lying by the roadside in Muthalakodam and alerted the Idukki Animal Rescue Team.

Rescue workers Keerthidas and Manju responded to the alert, located the dog, and began an inquiry. The brutal attack came to light through information gathered from local residents.

Following a complaint by the rescue team, Thodupuzha police registered a case against the dog's owner. The dog was given emergency medical care before being shifted to a shelter for further treatment.

"The dog has received the necessary medical attention and will be put up for adoption once it recovers," the rescue team said.