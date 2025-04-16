Valparai: Two tea estate workers were seriously injured in a wild bison attack in Valparai on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Mukkottumudi Estate near Vazhukkuppara, Valparai, a hill station near Thrissur on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The victims, Kuniya Ali (19) and Asida Begum (19), are from Assam. The wild animal attacked them while they were heading to work.

According to reports, Ali and Begum were walking through the tea plantation when they encountered a wild bison resting in the area.

In an attempt to flee from the charging animal, both sustained injuries after being struck by the bison’s horns and limbs. They were initially taken to a hospital at the Mudis Estate, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were later shifted to a hospital in Valparai.

As Kuniya Ali’s condition was critical, he was subsequently referred to a hospital in Pollachi for expert medical care.