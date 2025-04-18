Kannur: Amid the ongoing crime branch probe into a school exam question paper leak in Kerala, another similar incident made headlines on Friday. Kannur University reported that the question paper for the BCA 6th semester examination was leaked and circulated among students via WhatsApp. A university squad confirmed the leak on April 2.

According to their findings, the question paper was allegedly leaked from Greenwood College at Palakkunnu in Kasaragod.

Following this, the university authorities filed a complaint with the Bekal police on Thursday. Additionally, a sub-committee of the university syndicate will conduct an internal inquiry into the major breach.

Only the college principal had access to the password required to open the question papers, and the packets were opened just two hours before the exam. Hence, the question paper leak has left the university puzzled.

Bekal police told Manorama News that an FIR will be registered after a preliminary investigation.

More details are awaited.