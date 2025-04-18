Palakkad: A 54-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his relative at Ottappalam here on Friday. The deceased is Ramadas, a native of Kannamangalam. Though he was rushed to the Ottappalam Government Taluk Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at Ambalappra on Friday evening.

“The victim was attacked at the residence of his relative, Shanmughan. He sustained injuries to his legs and died due to excessive blood loss. We have taken Shanmughan into custody on suspicion of involvement in the murder. However, the interrogation and inquest procedures are still underway,” Ottappalam SI told Onmanorama.

Police suspect that a drunken brawl may have led to the murder.

More details are awaited.