Coonoor: A farmers' cooperative from the high ranges of Idukki district has bagged the second position during the performance assessment process of 2023-2024 among the hundred-odd farmers' cooperative initiatives affiliated with the Tea Board of India (TBI), spread across four South Indian states.

The High Range Small Tea Growers' Society (HSTGS), based in Uppukandam, emerged in the second position in the TBI assessment.

While the Lakshmi Narayana Small Tea Farmers Society in Ooty bagged the first place, the Kayyunni Small Tea Growers Association (KSTGA) in Kayyunni near Gudalur secured the third position. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively, as award money along with a citation.

High Range Society secretary Shyjo Sebastian said that it was the continuous service of the Society leaders that earned them the position among the hundreds of farmers' societies affiliated to the Tea Board.

Sebastian said, "Started in 2008 with 30 farmers and around 2000 kg of green leaf per day, now the society has more than 350 farmers and handles 20000 kg to 35000 kg of green leaf per day." The quantity of green leaves of high quality, supplied regularly to a chain of tea factories, helped the cooperative to bag the award.

HSTGS is split into five societies and serves as a coordination platform for all these societies. The business operations are headed by Joseph Mathew, the president of the society and smart business ventures are headed by Jerin Joseph.

Dr M Muthukumar, South Zone Executive Director of TBI, distributed the awards on March 27 in the presence of Tea Board Vice Chairman B Rajesh Chandar, Tea Board members KK Manoj Kumar (Tamil Nadu) and Sivadasan Master (Kerala).

Dr Muthukumar told Onmanorama that the union government is investing huge sums through the Tea Board for the well-being of small and marginal farmers. "To address the labour shortage, financial assistance is provided to procure various farm implements like green leaf harvesters, weed cutters and sprayers under subsidised schemes," he said.