Malappuram: A bus driver who was out on bail in connection with the death of an autorickshaw driver at Kodur in Malappuram was found hanging inside a lodge room at Manjeri on Saturday. The deceased has is Shiju (37), son of Anakkayam Puliyilangadi Kalathingalpadi Kontheri Ravi.

Shiju, a driver with the PTB bus service, was involved in the brutal assault of autorickshaw driver Abdul Latheef on March 7, following an argument over picking up a passenger at a bus stop in Vadakkemanna. Latheef, who reached the Malappuram Government Taluk Hospital for medical care soon after the assault, collapsed and died there.

Following Latheef's death, police arrested Shiju along with conductor Sujeesh alias Mani and cleaner Nishad. After spending 22 days in remand, the bus employees were released on bail. As part of the bail conditions, they were required to report to the Malappuram police station three days a week. Shiju was due to report to the station on Saturday.

On Friday at 4 pm, Shiju checked into a lodge on Manjeri Court Road. Lodge staff saw him step out around 5 pm and return later. When staff knocked on his door the next day morning around 11 o'clock, there was no response. Even by noon, there was still no reaction, prompting the staff to cut off the electricity supply to the room. When there was still no sign of movement, the lodge owner informed the police. Upon arrival, police forced open the door and found Shiju hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to his co-workers, friends and relatives of the deceased auto driver had been continuously threatening Shiju. Manjeri Police Sub-Inspector E. Balamurukan conducted the inquest, and the body was shifted to the Manjeri Government Medical College mortuary. Shiju is survived by his wife Mini, mother Sumathi, and children Abhimanyu, Aadidev, and Kashinath.