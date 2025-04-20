Kothamangalam: At least 21 people were injured after a makeshift gallery collapsed during a local football tournament final held at the ground of Malik Deenar Public School, Adivadu, Pallarimangalam on Sunday night.

The incident happened at 10 pm, moments before the match was scheduled to begin. Around 2,000 spectators had gathered to watch the final, said Pothanikkad Station House Officer. As the crowd began to fill the temporary pavilion — built using iron pipes and areca nut tree wood — a portion of the structure suddenly gave way, tilting backwards and collapsing under the weight.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Fifteen people were admitted to Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital in Kothamangalam, five were taken to Dharmagiri Hospital, and one person with a spinal injury was shifted to Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi.

The tournament — MK Maitheen Memorial Hero Youngs Mini All India Sevens 2025 — organised by a local club named Hero Youngs, Adivadu, has been an annual event for the past 14 years. “The collapse happened just as the volunteers were entering the ground with the trophy in a celebratory procession,” said the Pothanikkad SHO.