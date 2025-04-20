Pathanamthitta: A man was charred to death when his house at Elakolloor here caught fire on Saturday night. The deceased is Manoj (35), son of Soman and Vanaja, residents of the Lakshamveedu Colony.

The house reportedly caught fire around 8.30 pm on Saturday. Manoj’s parents managed to escape from the house engulfed in flames. Though neighbours attempted to douse the blaze, their efforts were in vain. Later, Fire Force personnel rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The officials spotted Manoj’s body while inspecting the house.

The fire completely destroyed the house's tiled roof. Meanwhile, officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire accident. Manorama News reported that a forensic examination will be conducted at the house on Sunday.

Neighbours claimed that frequent quarrels were heard from Manoj’s house. Hence, it is suspected that one of the family members set the house on fire following an argument.

Konni police have launched an investigation into the fire and the death. It is learnt that DNA samples of the body will be sent for a test to confirm the victim's identity.