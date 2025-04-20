Thrissur: A man was hacked to death by his neighbour during a quarrel over a pet dog that had entered the latter’s house at Kodassery near Chalakudy on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shiju, a native of Kodassery. Police have arrested Shiju’s neighbour, Anthony, in connection with the murder.

Anthony, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, confronted Shiju after spotting the latter’s pet dog inside his house. As the altercation escalated, Anthony attacked Shiju with a machete.