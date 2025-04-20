Thrissur man hacked to death over dispute related to pet dog
Mail This Article
×
Thrissur: A man was hacked to death by his neighbour during a quarrel over a pet dog that had entered the latter’s house at Kodassery near Chalakudy on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Shiju, a native of Kodassery. Police have arrested Shiju’s neighbour, Anthony, in connection with the murder.
Anthony, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, confronted Shiju after spotting the latter’s pet dog inside his house. As the altercation escalated, Anthony attacked Shiju with a machete.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.