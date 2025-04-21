Pathanamthitta: A freak accident at a mining site, which claimed the life of a Bihar native, has brought to the fore the protest backed by a BJP-led panchayat committee in Pathanamthitta against ordinary earth mining for National Highways widening works in Kerala. Sooraj, 24, who worked as an assistant to the operator of an earth mover, died on Sunday after he got stuck under an excavator that overturned at a mining site in Paivazhi, Pathanamthitta.

Protests intensified in the area following the accident and the panchayat authorities have also been supportive of the protesters. A meeting convened by the panchayat committee on Monday unanimously decided to approach the Department of Revenue and the District Collector demanding immediate cancellation of the mining licence.

A local body has come up with support for a protest at the mining site which supplies construction material for National Highway widening works at a time when the state government has constituted Mission 2025 specifically to ensure timely completion of NH-66 works. The mission is directly monitored by the PWD Minister. The protest assumes significance since the panchayat committee led by president Chithira C Chandran has vociferously opposed functioning of the mining site. Chithira also represents the ward where the mining site, Kadalikunnu, is located. Recently Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced 31 new road projects for Kerala worth Rs 50,000 crore at the Invest Kerala Global Summit.

Residents with the support of the panchayat staged intense protests on Monday and have declared that they will not relent until mining is halted here. Kulanada panchayat secretary Ambika C said that mining increases the risk of landslides and disturbs the ecological balance in the area. “Over the years, we have received numerous complaints from residents regarding land slips and soil falling over their homes. Once the rains start, marshy water will likely flow down the hill and clog the roads,” said Ambika.

The Kulanada panchayat had earlier issued a stop memo against mining activities in the area. The private firm entrusted with the excavation of ordinary earth moved the Kerala High Court which ruled in its favour and the mining activities began on March 18. Officials with Pathanamthitta District Geology wing dismissed the ecological concerns raised by the panchayat. “We cannot refuse permission for NH construction activities. We have issued permits in accordance with the legal provisions," an official said. The pass for mining in the area was renewed in March, officials added.

Akhil, a representative of the company overseeing mining activities at Kadalikunnu, said that objections are due to misconceptions regarding the project. "Unlike what the locals believe, we only have permission to mine around one acre in the elevated region of the hill. Levelling the high region of the hill will ensure that landslides do not happen in the long run. The mining is being carried out in line with a scientific mining plan,” he said, reiterating that the death of a labourer was due to a freak accident and it was not linked to mining.

The state government and the Centre had in the past traded words over cost-sharing and delay in completion of NH construction works. Five reaches have so far been completed under NH-66 widening works -- four laning of Kazhakootam to Mukkola, six-laning of Vadakkanchery to Thrissur, construction of new four-lane elevated highway including approaches and service roads connecting Kazhakuttam junction and Technopark, four laning of Thiruvananthapuram bypass from Mukkola to Kerala/Tamil Nadu border and construction of four-lane railway overbridge near Neeleshwaram town and four laning of Thalassery-Mahe bypass section of NH-17 ( new NH-66).

Local protests at mining sites have always been cited as one major reason for delay in construction works. The state government has already agreed to share 25 per cent cost of land acquisition for NH works as per the demand of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Kerala has handed over Rs 5580.73 crore to the National Highways Authority of India for acquiring land for NH-66 widening works.