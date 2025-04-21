Kochi: The Kerala High Court bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Viju Abraham on Monday remarked that while worship of deities may be an individual's religious or spiritual need, temple festivals are the expression of a community's joy.

“While the worship of deity in the sanctum sanctorum might be an individual's spiritual or religious need; the festivals are the expression of a community's joy, exuberance, devotion and pride and are also an idiom of a community's cohesiveness,” the Bench said. They complement each other, the Bench added.

According to a LiveLaw report, the Court was hearing the state's submissions regarding it's probe into the alleged disruptions caused during last year's Thrissur Pooram. The State’s Attorney submitted that the investigation into the allegations will be completed within 3 months, LiveLaw reported.

The submission was made in connection with a case filed by certain devotees requesting investigation into these alleged disruptions due to police highhandedness and disrespect towards pooram traditions. A three-tiered probe ordered by the State Cabinet is currently underway.

The Thiruvambady Devaswom filed a statement before the Court saying that there was unwarranted interference from the police.

(With inputs of LiveLaw)