Kozhikode: Police have filed a case against ten unidentified men after a road rage incident at Jathiyeri here on Sunday left several people injured, including a seven-month-old baby.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm near Kallummal after two vehicles brushed against each other. What began as a minor accident soon turned into a violent fight.

Nidhin, his wife Aathira, and their baby daughter Nithara were travelling in a car when a black Thar Jeep with a temporary number plate, coming from the opposite direction, hit them. When Nidhin questioned the crash, the group in the Jeep became aggressive.

They blocked the family’s car. One of them punched Nidhin in the face and tried to hit him on the head with a wheel spanner. The group also shouted death threats at him.

The attackers smashed the car’s front glass. The infant, who was in the front seat, was hurt by the glass shards. The attackers then opened the car door, pulled Aathira by her hand, slapped her, tugged at her saree, and hurled verbal abuse.

The car was damaged, and repairs are estimated to cost about Rs 10,000. All three were taken to Nadapuram Government Taluk Hospital for treatment.

Police have slapped sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case, including 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 126(2), 115(2), 118(1), 110, 74, 351(3), 324(1), and 190. Further investigation is underway.