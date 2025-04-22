An elderly couple was found dead in their house at Thiruvathukal in Kottayam on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Vijayakumar (71) and Meera (65). Vijayakumar was the owner of the Indraprastham auditorium in Kottayam.

The police suspect murder and have begun the inquest procedure. The maid spotted the bodies of the couple in the morning. She usually enters the house via the back door. When the door was found closed, she came to the main entrance and found a grinding stone in front of the door. She spotted blood stains and found the bodies of Vijayakumar and Meera lying in a pool of blood. The maid informed the neighbours, who then alerted the police. The police have not divulged any more details. According to the residents, a migrant labourer was employed in the house and he was dismissed allegedly over a dispute. A security cum caretaker was also employed in the house. Reports have emerged that the migrant labourer was earlier held for theft and recently he came out on bail. It is reported that the labourer who hails from Assam is in police custody as the main suspect. The police officials probing the case, however, said that he is not in custody at present.

Vijayakumar's house. Photo: Special Arrangement

The police have ruled out theft after a preliminary assessment. According to one person who came to the house after being alerted about the murder, an axe was found near one body, and their faces had deep gashes. Vijayakumar's body was found in the hall and Meera was found dead in the bedroom.

Vijayakumar's son had died in 2018, and his daughter is abroad. His son had died after being hit by a train in Kottayam. Family members had then demanded a detailed probe into his death. The court had ordered a CBI probe, which is currently underway.