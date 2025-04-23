Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed NORKA Roots to set up facilities to provide assistance, services and information to Keralites currently in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Chief Minister described the news of the death of a native of Ernakulam as deeply painful and assured that the government will make arrangements to bring the victim's family members safely back to Kerala. All necessary support will be provided under the state government's leadership.

High Court judges Justice Anil K Narendran, Justice P G Ajithkumar, and Justice Girish, who were on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir, are currently reported to be safe and staying at a hotel in Srinagar. They are expected to return to Kerala tomorrow. MLAs M Mukesh, K P A Majeed, T Siddique and K Ansalan are also in Srinagar and confirmed to be safe.

The Chief Minister has instructed NORKA Roots to ensure that all Malayalis who have travelled to Jammu and Kashmir for tourism are provided with the necessary help and facilities.

A NORKA Help Desk has been activated. Those seeking assistance may contact the NORKA Global Contact Centre through the following numbers:

Toll-free: 1800 425 3939

Missed call: 0091 8802012345

People stranded in Kashmir, those in need of help, or anyone seeking information about their relatives can reach out to the Help Desk for assistance. The Chief Minister has also instructed Kerala House in Delhi to ensure all necessary arrangements and facilities are in place there as well.