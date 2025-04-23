Kottayam: The prime accused in the Kottayam twin murder was nabbed from Mala in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Police officials confirmed that Amit Urang, a migrant labourer from Assam, is in their custody. Urang, who was previously employed in the house, was dismissed from his job for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

T K Vijayakumar and his wife Meera were found murdered in their house at Thiruvathukal on Tuesday morning. The police said that they were axed to death. The maid spotted the bodies of the couple, lying in a pool of blood and with deep gashes on their faces, in the morning.

According to Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed, the accused harboured a personal grudge, which led to the gruesome murder.

Vijayakumar's son, Gautham, had died in 2017, and his daughter Gayathri is in the US. His son had died after being hit by a train, and a CBI probe is currently underway.





