Thiruvananthapuram: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kerala state convenor P V Anvar has offered his unconditional support to the opposition UDF for the upcoming assembly byelection from Nilambur constituency, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said on Wednesday.

Satheesan said he had agreed to back any candidate to be fielded by the Congress in the byelection and that Anwar had made certain suggestions regarding his cooperation with the UDF, which will be discussed with the partners of the Front. "The UDF will discuss his proposals and make a decision later," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Anvar’s support will be beneficial to the UDF as he has represented the constituency for the last nine years.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president K Sudhakaran also joined the talks with Anvar on Wednesday. The Nilambur byelection, for which an official notification from the Election Commission is expected soon, has been necessitated by the resignation of Anvar, who won the seat twice with the support of the ruling LDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anvar resigned as MLA in January this year after leaving the ruling Front following differences with the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. He later joined the TMC and was made its state convenor.