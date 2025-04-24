Malappuram: The Directorate of General Education has withdrawn a circular directing all government, aided, and unaided schools in the district to submit a report on Christian employees who receive government salaries but are not exempt from paying income tax. Officials told Onmanorama that the circular was issued to compile accurate records in response to a complaint filed from Kozhikode.

In a circular dated April 20, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Malappuram, asked head teachers to provide details of such staff within two days. The directive applies to schools in the general education sector where the government pays salaries. The circular specifically seeks information on Christian staff members whose income tax is not being deducted at source. School heads have been instructed to submit the data to their respective Sub-District Education Offices without delay.



Following this, the Areekode Sub-District Education Officer also issued a separate communication to all government, aided, and unaided schools under its jurisdiction. “If there are Christian employees in your school who receive a government salary but do not have income tax deducted at source, a report must be prepared and submitted to the Sub-District Education Office within two days,” the letter stated.