The state government has decided to suspend four staff under the Department of General Education in the wake of the row over a circular to prepare a report on Christian employees in government schools who evade payment of income tax.

Manoj P K, Administrative assistant at the Directorate of General Education, Junior superintendent Apsara, Geetha Kumari, Malappuram District Education Officer currently in charge of Malappuram Deputy Director of Education and Shahina A K, Senior superintendent at Areekode Sub-District Education Office were placed under suspension, according to a statement issued by the Office of the Minister of General Education V Sivankutty.

The Director of General Education has also been directed to file a complaint with the state police chief against Abdul Kalam K, a Kozhikode resident, who raised the allegation that Christian employees in government service evade income tax.

In his complaint submitted on November 23, 2024, to the Director of General Education, Abdul Kalam alleged that Christian employees who receive government salary default in payment of income tax. On February 13, 2025, the Administrative Assistant at the office of the DGE gave a direction to take action after a probe based on the complaint. However, on February 20, another direction was issued stating that no action shall be taken until further order from the DGE.

The Malappuram District Education Officer, who currently holds the charge of Malappuram Deputy Director of Education, directed all Sub-District Education Officers on March 4 to conduct a probe based on the circular dated February 13. Areekode Sub-District Education Officer issued a circular based on the directive dated March 4. The Minister said that the course of events has been brought to the government's notice and directions have been issued to cancel the February 13 circular issued from the office of the DGE.