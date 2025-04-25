Four people arrested for stealing transwoman's scooter in Kozhikode
Kunnamangalam: Four people were arrested in Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode on Thursday for stealing a transwoman’s scooter. The Kunnamangalam police arrested the four accused under charges of theft, wrongful restraint and joint criminal liability.
On Sunday, the prime accused asked for a lift on the transwoman’s scooter. When the scooter stopped near a theater in Kunnamangalam, the other three youths, who were following the scooter, snatched the key of the scooter and fled with the vehicle. The prime accused also allegedly slapped the transwoman when she tried to resist the theft.
The four accused have been remanded.
