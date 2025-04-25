Thiruvananthapuram: The Neyyattinkara Additional Court on Friday sentenced the convict in the Sakha Kumari murder case to life imprisonment. Arun (32), a native of Athiyannur, was convicted of murdering his wife, Sakha Kumari (52), on December 26, 2020.

According to police, Arun electrocuted his wife after torturing her in their bedroom following a quarrel. The investigation team revealed that Arun, an electrician, befriended Sakha—an unmarried woman 28 years older than him—at Kunnathukal and married her with the intention of acquiring her property. The couple tied the knot on October 29, 2020.

Arun had instructed his wife not to share their wedding photos on social media. However, he became enraged when a few of her relatives circulated the wedding photos online.

According to the chargesheet, Sakha narrowly escaped an earlier electrocution attempt planned by her husband prior to the December 26 incident. After the failed attempt, Arun suffocated and electrocuted her when their relatives left the home after celebrating Christmas. The victim suffered injuries to her hands, head, and face from the electric shock.

Following the murder, Arun told neighbours and doctors that Sakha had suffered an electric shock from the Christmas lights. However, doctors, suspicious of Arun’s statements, alerted the police.

During interrogation, Arun confessed that he decided to murder his wife because he was depressed over people mocking the age difference between them. He also admitted to facing financial problems.