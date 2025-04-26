Kochi: A 19-year-old college student drowned in the Periyar River after slipping and falling into the turbulent waters on Saturday. The deceased is Fathima, daughter of Shaji, a resident of Mudikkal. Her younger sister, Farhath (15), was rescued by locals and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to the police, the sisters were walking near the river at Mudikkal. While climbing onto a rock formation to rest, they lost their footing and slipped into the river.

Scuba divers from the Fire and Rescue Services recovered Fathima’s body after a two-hour-long search.

Fathima was a student at Marthoma College, Perumbavoor, while Farhath studies at St. Mary’s School, Mudikkal. The body, currently kept at a government hospital, will be handed over to the family after the postmortem examination.

