Kochi: A passenger bound for Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE was booked at Cochin International Airport for attempting to smuggle hybrid ganja. Acting on specific intelligence, officials intercepted the man, a native of Malappuram, at the departure hall before he could board Flight 6E 1493.

A search of his trolley bag led to the seizure of approximately 5.5 kg of hydroponic ganja (hybrid ganja), concealed within food packets. The contraband is valued at around ₹5.5 crore in the international market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said it was the first major seizure of hybrid ganja being smuggled out of India. While similar substances have been caught entering the country in the past, an outbound attempt of this scale was unprecedented, the officers added. Further investigation is underway.